Google celebrates falafel with new Doodle

Google is paying homage to falafel with a new Doodle. Image courtesy of Google

June 18 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating the falafel with a new, food-inspired Doodle.

Google's homepage features an animated Doodle by artist Sophie Diao in which a trio of smiling falafel happily jump into a pita alongside other ingredients.

The company noted that while the origins of falafel is unknown, the food item has been enjoyed for centuries across many different cultures.

Falafel toppings change all over the world -- from German sauerkraut to Iraqi fried eggplant, Indian mango sauce and Yemeni hot sauce. There are different types of falafel including the red falafel which contains jalapenos, roasted peppers, tomatoes and spicy yogurt and the orange falafel, made with sweet potatoes, cabbage, honey and ginger tahini.

The world's largest falafel, which weighed 164.8 pounds and reached 59.8 inches in height, was made at the Landmark Hotel in Amman, Jordan.

"The best thing that ever happened to chickpeas - with the possible exception of hummus, of course," Google said.