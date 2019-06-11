Google honors Women's World Cup teams with new doodles

Google is celebrating the 2019 Women's World Cup with a new Doodle. Image courtesy of Google

June 11 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating multiple Women's World Cup teams with new doodles.

Google's homepage showcases a slideshow of colorful doodles that pay homage to different countries competing in the 2019 Women's World Cup including USA, Thailand, Sweden, New Zealand, Netherlands and Chile.

USA's doodle features the Statue of Liberty kicking a soccer ball while New Zealand has number of colorful birds joining together for the sporting event.

"It means teamwork, passion and determination. Also , football represents a moment of sharing and unity because it is a space where everyone gathers to celebrate and cheer," Doodle artist Luisa Rivera said about her piece on Chile which features women standing together among a soccer field and items that pay homage to their country.

The 2019 Women's World Cup will hold its final match on July 7th in Lyon, France, The official mascot of the event is the French poussin.

The United States are the defending champions who are looking to win their fourth World Cup. New to the event this year are Jamaica, Chile, Scotland and South Africa.