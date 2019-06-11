Germany's Dszenifer Marozsan (L) has 32 goals in 91 appearances during her international soccer career. Photo by Eddy Lemaistre/EPA-EFE

June 11 (UPI) -- Germany will be without star Dzsenifer Marozsan for the remainder of the group stage after the midfielder sustained a broken toe.

Marozsan picked up the left foot injury during Germany's 1-0 win against China on Saturday in the group stage. She still played 90 minutes.

"Dzsenifer has fractured her toe," Germany manager Martina Voss-Tecklenburg told reporters. "She will not feature in the rest of the group stage. We will try to bring her back on to the pitch over the course of the tournament, but there can be no prognosis."

"You cannot replace a player like her -- that simply does not work, as she has special skills and traits. We will have to try to compensate as a team and adjust our way of playing. But this absence hurts, on a personal level as well, because it is a special tournament for Dzseni."

Marozsan, 27, also stars for Olympique Lyonnais. She finished third in Ballon d'Or voting. She has 32 goals in 91 career appearances for Germany.

"We were all shocked and sad," German defender Leonie Maier said. "But our squad is wide-ranging, we can compensate for that and will play for Maro."

Voss-Tecklenburg also told reporters she could not give a certain date for Marozsan's return.

Germany battles Spain in another Group B match at noon Wednesday at Stade du Hainaut in Valenciennes, France. The Germans wrap up the group stage against South Africa at noon Monday at Stade de la Mosson in Montpellier, France.