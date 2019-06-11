Women's World Cup: Netherlands survives New Zealand with late goal

Netherlands midfielder Jill Roord came into the team's group stage match against New Zealand to replace Jackie Groenen in the 75th minute before scoring the game-winning goal at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup on Tuesday in Le Havre, France. Photo by Peter Powerll/EPA-EFE

June 11 (UPI) -- The Netherlands escaped an upset by scoring in stoppage time to beat New Zealand in the group stage Tuesday at the Women's World Cup in Le Havre, France.

New Zealand now has 10 losses on its FIFA Women's World Cup resume, more than any other country.

Neither squad could find the net the entire first half and the majority of the second half before Dutch midfielder Jill Roord came through in stoppage time. The New Zealand defense finally broke in the 92nd minute.

Netherlands striker Lineth Beerensteyn knocked down a cross inside the box during the sequence. The ball sailed to the other post, where Roord was waiting. Roord headed the into the middle of the net, beating a distracted Erin Nayler for the game-winner.

Roord came into the match to replace Jackie Groenen in the 75th minute.

The Netherlands dominated possession in the match, controlling the ball nearly 70 percent of the time. Dutch players also took 17 shots, compared to New Zealand's six shots.

New Zealand and Cameroon are at the bottom of Group E with no points so far at the Women's World Cup. The Netherlands and Canada lead the group with three points apiece. Cameron battles the Netherlands in the second round of the group stage at 9 a.m. Saturday at Stade du Hainaut in Valenciennes, France. Canada battles New Zealand at 3 p.m. Saturday at Stade des Alpes in Grenoble, France.