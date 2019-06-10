Women's World Cup: Argentina gets first-ever point, ties Japan

Argentina defender Agustina Barroso (R) helped her squad secure its first-ever clean sheet at a Women's World Cup on Monday in Paris. Photo by Christophe Petit Tesson/EPA-EFE

June 10 (UPI) -- Argentina got its first-ever point at a Women's World Cup with a 0-0 draw against Japan on Monday at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.

"It was a very difficult match," Argentina winger Estefania Banini told reporters. "We were up against a real football force. We had to be really intelligent about things and be full concentrated at all times."

The result was also the first draw of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup. Japan -- the 2011 World Cup champions -- entered the game ranked No. 7 in the world. Argentina is ranked No. 37 in the world. Japan was the runner-up at the 2015 World Cup, losing to the United States Women's National Team.

Germany beat Argentina 11-0 in the first game of the 2007 Women's World Cup, the countries last appearance in the tournament. Argentina went winless in the 2007 Women's World Cup, scoring once while conceding 18 goals in three games.

Argentina also went 0-3 in its other tournament appearance at the 2003 Women's World Cup.

Monday's draw came down to the final whistle. Japan threatened relentlessly through stoppage time, forcing Argentina keeper Vanina Correa to fend off several attacks on net.

"This point for us is really important," Banini said. "I think we were able to play as a team. We know we still have two national teams ahead of us to face. They will be very competitive. We have to bring something to the table to face them."

Argentina battles England -- the No. 3 team in the world -- in another Group D match at 3 p.m. Friday at Stade Oceane in Le Havre, France. Japan faces Scotland at 9 a.m. Friday at Roazhon Park in Rennes, France.