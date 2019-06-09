Boston Bruins' Charlie McAvoy bats puck off goal line to deny Blues

June 9 (UPI) -- Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy kept the St. Louis Blues off the scoreboard with a miraculous stick save in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final.

The Blues were on the attack while on the power play midway through the second period Sunday night. St. Louis defenseman Vince Dunn kept the puck in the zone and fired a slap shot from the slot. Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask blocked the shot but allowed a rebound chance for Blues defenseman Alex Pietrangelo.

Pietrangelo retrieved the loose puck from the face-off circle and quickly tossed a backhand shot at the Bruins' net. The puck hit off the post and bounced off Rask's back, appearing to have a clear path into the goal.

As the shot deflected off Rask, McAvoy swatted the puck off the goal line and into his goalie's jersey to deny the scoring chance. The remarkable stick save preserved the Bruins' 1-0 lead.

The Bruins held a 4-1 lead with under three minutes left in the third period. St. Louis holds a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series.