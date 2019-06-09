Trending Stories

French Open: Thiem stops Djokovic in semi; Barty is women's champ
French Open: Rafael Nadal sweeps Roger Federer, reaches final
Houston Texans fire general manager Brian Gaine
Blues' Ivan Barbashev to have hearing for hit on Bruins' Marcus Johansson
Yankees' Gardner hit in face after throwing helmet

Boston Bruins' Charlie McAvoy bats puck off goal line to deny Blues
Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand buries rocket one-timer against Blues
Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant listed as questionable for Game 5
Celia Keenan-Bolger, Bertie Carvel, 'Hadestown' score early Tony Awards
James Corden mocks binge-watching, celebrates theater in Tonys opener
 
