NHL suspends St. Louis Blues' Ivan Barbashev for illegal check in Game 5

St. Louis Blues forward Ivan Barbashev was suspended one game for an illegal hit on Boston Bruins forward Marcus Johansson in Game 5 on Thursday night. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

June 7 (UPI) -- St. Louis Blues forward Ivan Barbashev was suspended one game for an illegal hit on Boston Bruins forward Marcus Johansson in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final, the NHL announced Friday.

Barbashev had a disciplinary hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety earlier Friday to review the incident. According to the league, the forward delivered a "high, forceful hit that makes Johansson's head the main point of contact, on a hit where such head contact was avoidable."

Barbashev's illegal check occurred 5:24 into the first period Thursday night. Johansson fired a wrist shot from the face-off circle that missed goalie Jordan Binnington and the Blues' net. As he shot the puck, Barbashev glided in and lowered his shoulder into the Bruins forward's head.

Johansson tumbled to the ice and looked at the official, but no penalty was called on the play. He remained in the game and had 17:12 of ice time.

Ivan Barbashev wasn't given a penalty for this hit in Game 5 of the #StanleyCup Final, but will have a hearing today with the Department of Player Safety. Thoughts on what the verdict should be? pic.twitter.com/LJR7Wxbb5X— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 7, 2019

The Blues beat the Bruins 2-1 to take a 3-2 lead in the championship series. Game 6 is Sunday night at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.