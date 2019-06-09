St. Louis newspaper accidentally runs ads congratulating Blues for Stanley Cup win

The statue of former St. Louis Blues assistant captain and National Hall of Fame member, Bernie Federko, stands outside of the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. The St. Louis Blues host Game 6 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final against the Boston Bruins on Sunday night. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

June 9 (UPI) -- A St. Louis newspaper erroneously published a series of advertisements congratulating the St. Louis Blues for winning their first Stanley Cup in franchise history Sunday.

In a full-page letter to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Blues owner Tom Stillman thanked fans after "the elation of breaking through and bringing St. Louis its first-ever Stanley Cup." The Blues still need one more victory to win the Stanley Cup Final series against the Boston Bruins.

The letter, along with additional celebratory advertisements, appeared in the digital edition of the newspaper before Game 6 of the championship series. The ads were seen in the subscribers-only E-edition of the paper, and were eventually removed.

"Winning the Stanley Cup was a dream come true for so many of you," Stillman wrote. "All of us will remember where we were, what we did and how we felt when the Blues brought the Cup home."

Later in the letter, the Blues already began to plan their victory parade in St. Louis.

"We are so very proud of our players, our organization and our fans. And now, together, we can finally say, 'We won the Cup for St. Louis,'" Stillman wrote. "We look forward to celebrating with you as we parade the Cup down Market Street."

Along with Stillman's letter, an ad from Enterprise, the sponsor of the team's arena, was published that congratulated the Blues for winning the Stanley Cup. The newspaper issued a statement following its blunder.

RELATED Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy rips NHL officiating after Game 5

"In preparation for the outcome of the Stanley Cup Final, some of our readers got a sneak peek at what our advertisers are hoping to say to the Blues, the fans and St. Louis," the paper wrote on Twitter. "We apologize for the sneak peek and hope to share their messages with everyone very soon!"

Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final is Sunday at 8 p.m. ET at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. The Blues hold a 3-2 series lead over the Bruins.