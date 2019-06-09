Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand buries rocket one-timer against Blues

June 9 (UPI) -- Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand opened the scoring in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final with a rocket one-timer past St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Binnington.

The Bruins had a 5-on-3 power play midway through the first period Sunday night. Boston defenseman Torey Krug retrieved a rebound and dished the puck to forward David Pastrnak.

Pastrnak held the puck and surveyed the Blues' defense near the face-off circle. Instead of shooting, the forward threw a cross-ice pass to a wide-open Marchand, who was camped in the opposite circle.

Without hesitating, Marchand handled the pass and fired the puck into the net to give the Bruins a 1-0 lead in the opening period.

The Bruins held a 1-0 lead at the end of the second period. Entering Sunday night's contest, Marchand had recorded 21 points (eight goals, 13 assists) in 22 games this postseason.

The Blues hold a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series.