Chelsea fired former manager Antonio Conte in July after a succesful run. Conte also managed the Italian national team from 2014 to 2016. Photo by Gerry Penny/EPA-EFE

May 31 (UPI) -- Inter Milan has named Antonio Conte its new manager.

The club announced the hire of the former Chelsea coach on Friday. Conte, 49, joined the Blues in 2016 before being fired in July. He has also held manager jobs at Arezzo, Bari, Atalanta, Siena, Juventus and the Italian national team.

"A new chapter in my life is beginning, I'm really excited," Conte said in a news release. "Through my work, I'll try to repay all of the trust that the president and directors have placed in me. I have chosen Inter because of the club it is, because of the project's sound basis and how ambitious it is. Because of Inter's history. I was struck by the club's transparency and the desire to bring Inter back to where it belongs."

Inter finished fourth in Seria A this season, behind champion Juventus, second-place Napolis and third-place Atalanta. The club parted ways with coach Luciano Spalletti on Thursday. Spalletti held the job for two seasons and was under contract until 2021.

He led the Serie A club to the Champions League for the first time in six years, before Inter was knocked out in the group stage and sent to the Europa League.

Conte left Chelsea with the best winning percentage of any manager in club history who managed at least 100 Premier League games.

"I'm sure that Antonio Conte is one of the best coaches out there," Inter president Steven Zhang said. "I'm certain that he'll help us achieve our objective and fulfill our mission, one which has always remained the same: to make this club one of the best in the world again."