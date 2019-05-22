Thorgan Hazard joined Moenchengladbach in 2015, but is headed to Dormund on a five-year deal. Photo by Friedemann Vogel/EPA-EFE

May 22 (UPI) -- Thorgan Hazard, the brother of Chelsea star Eden Hazard, has signed a five-year deal with Borussia Dortmund.

Dortmund announced the signing Wednesday. The pact will keep Hazard at the club until June 30, 2024. Hazard, 26, joins the eight-time German champions from Borussia Monchengladbach.

"We're delighted that Thorgan has decided with total conviction to join Borussia Dortmund," BVB sporting director Michael Zorc said.

"He's an experienced Bundesliga professional and a Belgian international who will help us with his tempo and his finishing quality. He has consistently demonstrated his class over the course of the past few years."

Hazard scored 13 goals and had 12 assists in 35 appearances last season at Monchengladbach.

"I'm thankful for the five great years and very fond memories I had at Borussia Monchengladbach. Now was exactly the right time to take the next step in my career," Hazard said. "I'm proud to be able to play for Borussia Dortmund. They're a top club with incredible fans."

Hazard began his senior career in 2011 at Lens. He was with Chelsea from 2012 through 2015. He permanently joined Monchengladbach in 2015. The midfielder also has 21 appearances for the Belgium national team.

The news of Hazard's arrival comes as former Dortmund star Christian Pulisic officially joined Chelsea. Eden Hazard has been linked to a union with La Liga power Real Madrid.