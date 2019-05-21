DeAndre Yedlin (2) played for the United States men's national team in the 2014 World Cup. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

May 21 (UPI) -- Newcastle defender DeAndre Yedlin will not play when the United States Men's National Team begins the 2019 Gold Cup next month.

Yedlin, 25, was left off the team's provisional 40-man roster as he recovers from groin surgery. Yedlin scored a goal and added two assists in 29 Premier League appearances for Newcastle this season.

Yedlin played for the national team in the 2014 World Cup.

Chelsea's Christian Pulsic and Toronto's Michael Bradley are among the more notable players on the preliminary roster. The full roster was released Monday.

The final roster will be announced in early June.

The United States takes on Guyana in its Gold Cup opener June 18 before facing Panama and Trinidad and Tobago in group D of the tournament.