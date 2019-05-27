May 27 (UPI) -- Aston Villa is returning to the Premier League after beating Derby County 2-1 in the Championship playoff final on Monday at Wembley Stadium in London.

Villa were relegated from the top tier in 2016. The club began playing in the Premier League in 1992.

Anwar El Ghazi gave Villa a first half lead with a score in the 44th minute. John McGinn added to the lead with another score in the 59th minute.

Derby County's Martyn Waghorn cut the lead in half with a score in the 81st minute, but the squad could not net an equalizer past Villa keeper Jed Steer.

Villa won 10 consecutive games to secure a spot in the playoffs. The squad had 20 wins, 16 draws and 10 losses this season.

The bottom three teams in the Premier League are relegated every year to the Championship, while the three top clubs from the Championship are promoted to the Premier League.

THIS IS WHAT IT MEANS TO BE #AVFC RN pic.twitter.com/tiOF4ArkSs— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) May 27, 2019

Cardiff City, Fulham and Huddersfield Town finished at the bottom of the Premier League table. Villa, Norwich City and Sheffield United are joining the Premier League after leading the Championship table.