May 10 (UPI) -- FC Barcelona star Luis Suarez will miss the Copa del Rey final and the remainder of the La Liga season after having knee surgery.

The La Liga power announced Suarez's surgery on Friday. Suarez scored 25 goals in 49 matches this season for Barcelona.

"The first team player Luis Suárez has a medial meniscus injury in his right knee and has been operated on by Dr. Cugat, undergoing arthroscopic surgery under the supervision of the club's medical staff," Barcelona said in a statement. "The Uruguayan will be out for around four to six weeks."

"As such, the FC Barcelona striker will miss the three remaining fixtures this season, the league games against Getafe and Eibar and the Copa del Rey final against Valencia on 25 May in Seville."

Suarez, 32, scored 21 goals in La Liga, three goals in teh Copa del Rey and one in the Champions League this season, trailing only teammate Lionel Messi.

Barcelona did not comment on Suarez's availability for the Uruguayan national team. Uruguay battles Ecuador on June 16.

Barcelona faces Getafe CF in La Liga at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday at Camp Nou in Barcelona. Suarez's squad takes on Valencia in the Copa del Rey final on May 25 in Seville, Spain.