May 7 (UPI) -- Liverpool left back Andy Robertson got away with a shove to the back of Lionel Messi's head during the second leg of a Champions League semifinals matchup against Barcelona on Tuesday at Anfield in Liverpool, England.

The Reds led 1-0 at halftime, but still faced an uphill climb to advance into the final after Barcelona won 3-0 in the first leg. Liverpool went on to complete an improbable comeback, winning 4-0 to advance to the Champions League final.

The shoving sequence came in the first minute of the second leg matchup.

Messi hit the ground during a Barcelona possession. Robertson was running by the Barcelona superstar and decided to bend down and shove Messi in the back of his head. Messi pleaded to the official for a foul after the sequence, but Robertson was not reprimanded.

Divock Origi went on to score for the Reds in the seventh minute. Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson fired the initial shot during the scoring sequence, but was denied by Barcelona keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen. Origi followed the shot and finished with first blood at the near post.

Luis Suarez later got some revenge for his friend, hitting Robertson with his heel during a run toward net.

Robertson left the game at halftime with a calf injury and did not return. The Reds responded with three goals in the second half to advance to the final. Liverpool battles Tottenham or Ajax in the Champions League final June 1 in Madrid.