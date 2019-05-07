Atletico Madrid's Uruguayan defender and captain Diego Godin announces his departure from the club after nine years during a news conference Tuesday at Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Spain. Photo by Rodrigo Jimenez/EPA-EFE

May 7 (UPI) -- Defender Diego Godin was brought to tears while announcing his departure from Atletico Madrid on Tuesday at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain.

Godin, 33, announced that he will leave the La Liga club this summer, ending a nine-year tenure. Godin joined Atletico from Villarreall in 2010. He appeared in 387 games for Athletico and helped the squad win La Liga for the 2013-2014 season. Godin also helped Atletico win two Europo Leagues, the Copa del Rey, a Spanish Super Cup and three UEFA Super Cups.

Godin also led the Atletico defense to the Champions League final in 2014 and 2016.

"These are my last days and matches at Atlético de Madrid. I wanted to tell you myself due to the love I have for this club and this shirt," Godin told reporters. "This isn't just a club for me, it's also been my family and it's very hard to say goodbye. These have been wonderful years and I want to thank everyone at the club. I've grown as a person."

The Uruguayan thanked everyone and began crying during his farewell announcement.

A very emotional Diego Godin bids farewell to teammates & fans of Atletico Madrid. pic.twitter.com/Kl96ZqdxjC- Eleven Sports (@ElevenSports_UK) May 7, 2019

"We aren't here to say goodbye to a player who is already a legend, but to thank an extraordinary footballer for everything he has given us throughout these nine seasons," Atletico president Enrique Cerezo said.

"We are all very proud of you, because we know how much you've given us since your first game. Courage and heart. These words define what Atleti means and you are the best example for our Academy players, both on and off the pitch."

Godin scored 27 goals during his time at Atletico. He has appeared in the most games for Atletico among non-Spanish players. He refused a move to Manchester United last year, because he wanted to stay at Atletico. Godin is now being linked to a move to Inter Milan.