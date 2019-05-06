Manchester United and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will not be included in next year's Champions League field. Photo by Nigel Roddis/EPA-EFE

May 6 (UPI) -- Manchester United will miss next year's Champions League after a draw with Huddersfield in the Premier League.

The 1-1 result on Sunday at Kirklees Stadium in Huddersfield, England means the Red Devils will miss out on a top four spot in their league, which is needed to secure a place in the Champions League.

"We gave ourselves hope and belief that we could make it and we have had other results [go for us] but we've not been able to capitalize," United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told MUTV.

"It's a big blow. Of course everyone is disappointed in the dressing room and you could say we lost the opportunity today for Champions League football, but that's not the case, it's been all through the season that it's not been good enough. We haven't been able to turn games to our advantage when we should have done, like today."

Scott McTominay drew first blood for United in the eighth minute. The midfielder collected a loose ball just outside of the box during that sequence. He dribbled to his left before ripping a left-footed shot toward the far post.

McTominay's effort slipped by Huddersfield keeper Jonas Lossl, giving the visitors a 1-0 edge. The Red Devils held the 1-0 advantage though the halftime whistle. Huddersfield right wing Isaac Mbenza equalized in the 60th minute.

Lossl had a huge hand in Huddesfield's scoring sequence. The keeper launched a pass up the field for Mbenza, finding his teammate running just outside of the box. McTominay brought in the feed and took a few touches before grounding a shot through the legs of United keeper David de Gea.

"I've said for years our club should be talking about winning titles and winning trophies," United right back Ashley Young said. "We've done that in numerous years and for a club of our size, when you're talking about finishing top four, I think that's just a disappointment in itself."

"We haven't managed to get ourselves in the top four. We needed other teams to help us out and we needed to help ourselves and we haven't done that today. I think we need to go away, have a look at ourselves in the summer and come back fighting fit and ready to win titles and trophies."

United hosts Cardiff City in another Premier League matchup at 10 a.m. on Sunday at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.