Mohamed Salah has a concussion and will not play in Liverpool's Champions League semifinals matchup against Barcelona on Tuesday at Anfield in Liverpool, England. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 6 (UPI) -- Liverpool will be without stars Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino in the second leg of their Champions League semifinals matchup against Barcelona.

The Reds were already facing an uphill climb after losing 3-0 in the first leg of the matchup. The must-win matchup begins at 3 p.m. on Tuesday at Anfield in Liverpool, England.

"Both are not available for tomorrow," Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told reporters on Monday at Anfield. "It's a concussion [for Salah], so that means he would not even be allowed to play. That's it, that's all."

"He feels OK, but it is not good enough from a medical point of view, that's all. He is desperate and everything, but we cannot do it. That's it."

Salah is expected to play in the Reds' Premier League bout against Wolverhampton at 10 a.m. on Sunday at Anfield.

Firmino sustained a muscular injury during training last week. He did not appear in the Reds' 3-2 win against Newcastle on Saturday at St. James' Park in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. Salah did not say if Firmino would be available for the Wolves clash.

Ajax and Tottenham are battling for the other spot in the Champions League final. Ajax owns a 1-0 led in aggregate heading into that matchup at 3 p.m. on Wednesday at the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam in the Netherlands.