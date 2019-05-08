Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum (L) scored twice in two minutes in the Reds' 4-0 win against Barcelona on Tuesday in Liverpool, England. Photo by Peter Powell/EPA-EFE

May 8 (UPI) -- Luis Suarez says Barcelona needs to take a moment for self reflection after its improbable Champions League loss to Liverpool, which eliminated the La Liga power from the tournament.

Barcelona held a strong 3-0 lead after a win in the first-leg of the semifinals matchup against the Reds. Suarez's squad only needed to score once in the 4-0 second-leg loss on Tuesday at Anfield in Liverpool, England, but could not get the goal needed to advance to the final. Liverpool advanced with a 4-3 score in aggregate.

"They did what they wanted to do right from the start," Suarez told reporters. "I think we need to have a look at ourselves because once again, things happened that shouldn't happen ... We have to look at ourselves. We can't commit the same errors as always."

Divock Origi scored the first goal for the Reds in the seventh minute, beating Barcelona keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen with a follow up shot. The Reds carried the 1-0 lead through the halftime whistle, while still trailing 3-1 in aggregate scoring.

Liverpool tied the semifinal series with two goals in two minutes in the second half. Georginio Wijnaldum got the game's second goal, beating ter Stegen in the 54th minute after receiving a cross from Trent Alexander Arnold.

Wijnaldum returned to the scoresheet two minutes later with a brilliant header past ter Stegen. Wijnaldum finished the shot at the near post to make the score 3-0 in Liverpool's favor.

Liverpool caught Barcelona napping on the decisive score. Alexander-Arnold lined up for a corner kick from left side of the Barcelona net during that sequence. Alexander-Arnold first stood in the corner, appearing ready to take the kick, before quickly moving out of the area. Barcelona's defense took their eyes away from the Reds star when he made the move. He took advantage of the lapse and quickly ran back to the ball. Alexander-Arnold belted a grounded feed through the box, finding the boot of Origi for a go-ahead score in the 79th minute.

Liverpool now battles Tottenham or Ajax in the final on June 1 in Madrid, Spain. Tottenham and Ajax face-off in the second leg of their semifinals matchup at 3 p.m. on Wednesday at Amsterdam Arena in the Netherlands.

"I said to the boys, 'I think it's impossible but because it's you we have a chance.' And we believed in this chance," Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said. "We didn't compare it with Istanbul or whatever. We said from the beginning, we want to create our own history -- not because we are not happy about having the history of the club, no, because we need new chapters obviously. And the boys did it already, that's unbelievable."