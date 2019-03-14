FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi scored twice, including a first blood penalty kick, helping his squad eliminate Lyon in the Champions League Wednesday at Camp Nou in Barcelona. Photo by Alberto Estevez/EPA-EFE

March 14 (UPI) -- FC Barcelona star Lionel Messi badly fooled the Lyon keeper with a hesitation on his penalty kick, helping his squad advance in the Champions League.

Messi drew first blood on the attempt in the 17th minute of the 5-1 triumph in the second leg of the round of 16 matchup Wednesday at Camp Nou in Barcelona. He added another score in the 78th minute.

Barcelona earned the penalty kick after Luis Suarez was taken down in the box in the 16th minute by Lyon right back Jason Denayer.

Messi stepped up to the penalty line quickly, looking like he was about the rip a shot. He instead chipped the ball with his left boot, putting some backspin on it and sending Lyon keeper Anthony Lopez diving to his left. Messi's shot went in the opposite direction and found the net.

Philippe Coutinho added Barcelona's second score in the 31st minute and the La Liga leaders held a 2-0 advantage at the half. Lucas Tousart cut the Barcelona lead to one score in the 58th minute, before Messi's second score. Gerard Pique and Ousmane Dembele added game-clinching scores down the stretch.

The UEFA Champions League quarterfinal, semifinal and final draw takes place Friday in Nyon, Switzerland.

"The teams that remain are all really difficult," Messi told FCBarcelona,com. "We can't really choose. We are just going to wait for the draw Friday and so who we get. There are some very good teams left."

Barcelona battles Real Betis in La Liga at 3:45 p.m. Sunday at Benito Villamarin Stadium in Seville, Spain.