Champions League: Juventus, Manchester City reach quarterfinals

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates the victory at the end of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Juventus FC and Club Atletico de Madrid on Tuesday at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy. File Photo by Alessandro Di Marco/EPA-EFE

March 12 (UPI) -- Cristiano Ronaldo notched a hat trick and led Juventus to a 3-0 win over Atletico Madrid, while Manchester City cruised to a 7-0 win against Schalke 04.

Juventus rallied from a two-goal first-leg deficit to reach the Champions League quarterfinals Tuesday.

Ronaldo scored the match's opening goal with a strike in the 27th minute and equalized the aggregate score in the 49th minute. The former Real Madrid star tallied the decisive goal from a penalty shot with four minutes remaining in the match to seal Juventus' 3-2 aggregate win.

It was Ronaldo's eighth hat trick in the Champions League, tying him with Barcelona star Lionel Messi. Ronaldo has 25 goals in 33 career matches against Atletico Madrid.

Atletico Madrid failed to register a shot on goal, recording five shot attempts.

In other Champions League action, Manchester City raced to a 7-0 win over Schalke on Tuesday at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England. The 7-0 victory gave Manchester City a 10-2 aggregate win to advance to the quarterfinals.

Sergio Aguero scored back-to-back goals and Leroy Sane added a score in the 42nd minute to give Manchester City a 3-0 advantage before halftime.

Raheem Sterling (56th minute), Bernardo Silva (71st minute), Phil Foden (78th minute) and Gabriel Jesus (84th minute) each recorded a goal in the second half.

Manchester City controlled the time of possession with a 72 percent mark. The team had 15 shots (11 on net) compared to Schalke's two shots (one on net).