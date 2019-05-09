Tottenham Hotspur advanced to the Champions League final with a dramatic comeback win against Ajax in the second leg of a semifinals matchup on Wednesday in the Netherlands. Photo by Olaf Kraak/EPA-EFE

May 9 (UPI) -- Tottenham Hotspur trailed Ajax 2-0 in the first half of a second leg Champions League semifinals matchup, before Lucas Moura put Spurs in the final with three second-half scores.

The hat-trick on unanswered scores resulted in a 3-2 Tottenham win on Wednesday in the Netherlands. The semifinal series was tied 3-3 in aggregate scoring, but Spurs advanced on away goals.

Tottenham will face Liverpool in the Champions League final on June 1 in Madrid.

"I don't have words to explain this moment," Moura told Spurs TV. "It's very special for me, I am very, very happy and very proud of my team-mates. Of course, I need to share with all my teammates, my family, my friends."

"I always believed it was possible to come here, to win and to go to the final. We fought -- that's what we needed to do with our intensity. The second half was amazing and everyone did really well. I need to enjoy this moment -- it's impossible to explain!"

Ajax beat Spurs 1-0 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on in the first leg on April 30. The Eredivsie squad appeared poised to meet the Reds in the final after getting a score from Matthijs de Ligt in the fifth minute of Wednesday's match.

Hakim Ziyech gave Ajax a 2-0 lead at the half with a second score in the 35th minute.

Then Spurs came roaring back. Dele Alli raced down the pitch in the 55th minute, before cutting in front of a defender in front of the Ajax box. Moura was in the right place at the right time, as he scooped up the ball in front of his teammate. Moura then finished a left-footed shot into the near-post netting, beating Andre Onana for Spurs' first score.

Moura made the equalizer just three minutes later. That time, he finished from point-blank range, putting away a shot attempt from teammate Fernando Llorente, which was initially denied by Onana.

Both squads had very close attempts denied until Moura scored the decider in stoppage time. Alli took in a feed at the top of the box and slid it over to Moura during that exchange. Moura navigated several defenders before blasting a shot past a diving Onana for Spurs' third tally.

"It's [too] amazing to describe with words," Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino said. "It's an amazing feeling. I'm so grateful for this group of players."