Pat Maroon sends St. Louis Blues to Western Conference final with overtime goal

May 8 (UPI) -- St. Louis forward Pat Maroon was the hero again as the Blues advanced to the Western Conference final with a 2-1 win in double overtime against the Dallas Stars.

The Blues won a faceoff in their offensive zone. Robert Thomas received a pass from Maroon in the face-off circle and maneuvered around Stars defenders.

Thomas threw a wrist shot at Stars goalie Ben Bishop, which clanged off the post. Bishop, avoiding the puck hitting off his back and entering the net, ducked and fell to the ice. Maroon swooped in and cleaned up the rebound at the doorstep, sending the Blues back to the conference final.

Maroon's goal came 5:50 into the second overtime Tuesday night. It was his second game-winning goal of the second-round series.

Maroon struggled throughout the regular season, which included a 23-game goalless streak. The forward has reversed that trend in the playoffs with three goals and one assist.

St. Louis plays the winner of the San Jose Sharks-Colorado Avalanche series in the next round. A Game 7 will also decide the Sharks and Avs matchup.