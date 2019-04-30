Patrick Maroon nets game-winner as St. Louis Blues beat Dallas Stars

April 30 (UPI) -- St. Louis Blues forward Patrick Maroon flicked a puck over Dallas Stars goalie Ben Bishop with under two minutes left to seal a 4-3 win Monday night.

With the game tied 3-3 in the third period, Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester tossed a pass off the end boards to Maroon. The forward grabbed the puck from behind the net and quickly deposited the puck in the top-left corner of the goal.

Maroon paused briefly before celebrating, unsure whether he had gotten the puck into the net. St. Louis, facing the Stars' two-skater advantage after a delay of game penalty against Colton Parayko and a pulled goalie, blocked three shots and held on for the victory.

The Blues grabbed a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference semifinal series after the wild third period. St. Louis held a 2-1 advantage entering the final frame before both teams exchanged goals.

Andrew Cogliano scored a short-handed goal to even the score. Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo's one-timer with 5:36 left gave St. Louis a 3-2 lead.

Dallas leveled the score again after a goal from Tyler Seguin with 4:08 remaining. It was his first point of the series. Maroon eventually answered Seguin's score with the game-winner.

Alexander Radulov scored his fifth goal of the postseason on a power-play opportunity late in the first period. Blues forwards Jaden Schwartz and Tyler Bozak each had a goal and an assist.

Blues rookie goalie Jordan Binnington had 28 saves, while Bishop stopped 30 shots.

Game 4 is Wednesday night in Dallas.