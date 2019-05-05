St. Louis Blues force Game 7 with win over Dallas Stars

St. Louis Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo (27) scored a goal in the first period against the Dallas Stars in Game 6. The Blues defeated the Stars 4-1 to force Game 7. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

May 5 (UPI) -- The St. Louis Blues pulled away in the third period to beat the Dallas Stars 4-1, forcing Game 7 in the Western Conference semifinal series.

Blues forwards Jaden Schwartz and Sammy Blais each scored in a 33-second span during the final period, leading to Stars goaltender Ben Bishop being pulled.

"I've said it all series and I've said it all season that this is a group that's going to stick to that game plan," Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo told reporters. "It might take us to the third period, but we're just going to keep on playing the way we need to play."

Pietrangelo opened the scoring 63 seconds into the game with his second goal of the postseason. Stars forward Tyler Seguin eventually tied the game 1-1 on the power play midway through the first. It was Seguin's fourth goal of the playoffs.

Blues winger David Perron scored 15:24 into the second period to give St. Louis a 2-1 lead. Schwartz tallied his eighth score of the playoffs with 12:23 left in the third. Blais, who was playing in his first career postseason game, got a slap shot past Bishop to cap the 4-1 win.

Blues rookie goalie Jordan Binnington stopped 22 shots, while Bishop allowed four goals on 20 shots. Anton Khudobin, who replaced Bishop in the third, made five saves in the final 12 minutes.

The Central Division foes also played seven games when they met in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs three years ago. The Blues picked up a 6-1 win over the Stars in Dallas in that Game 7.

Game 7 is Tuesday night in St. Louis.