St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) made 27 saves against the Dallas Stars in Game 4 Wednesday night. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

May 2 (UPI) -- St. Louis Blues rookie goaltender Jordan Binnington lost his cool toward the end of the second period in Game 4 against the Dallas Stars on Wednesday night.

After the horn sounded to end the second frame, Stars captain Jamie Benn jabbed Binnington with his stick. The goalie went after the Stars forward, hitting him once with his stick and then throwing a punch with his glove hand that connected with Benn's head.

Binnington and Benn each received two-minute penalties for roughing after the altercation.

Binnington then skated to the Blues' exit to the locker room and slashed Stars netminder Ben Bishop as he was leaving the ice. He received a two-minute penalty for the stick swing, putting the Blues on the penalty kill to begin the final period.

The penalties were the first of Binnington's NHL career. He saved 27 of 31 shots (.871 save percentage) in the Blues' 4-2 loss to the Stars.

Jason Dickinson, Roope Hintz, Jason Spezza and John Klingberg each scored for the Stars. The Blues had goals from Vladimir Tarasenko and Robert Thomas.

Game 5 is Friday night in St. Louis. The series is tied 2-2.