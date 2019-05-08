Duke Blue Devils land 2020 5-star point guard Jeremy Roach

May 8 (UPI) -- Duke Blue Devils men's head basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski added a commitment from 2020 five-star point guard Jeremy Roach, the school confirmed Wednesday.

Roach announced his decision with a video on social media.

Roach, a 6-foot-2 guard out of Paul VI High School in Virginia, has won two gold medals with Team USA Basketball, at the 2017 FIBA Americas Under-16 Championship and 2018 FIBA Under-17 World Cup. He also played for Team Takeover on the Nike EYBL circuit last year and averaged 6.6 points and 3.1 assists per game.

The Duke commit tore his ACL in a preseason scrimmage last November, causing him to miss his junior season.

Roach becomes Duke's first commitment in the 2020 recruiting class. He was the first five-star junior to choose his college destination.

ESPN lists Roach as the No. 14 prospect in the 2020 class. 247Sports ranks him as the 15th-best player in next year's class.