Duke Blue Devils land Cassius Stanley over Oregon, UCLA, Kansas

April 22 (UPI) -- The Duke Blue Devils had 4-star prospect Cassius Stanley commit to the school, likely securing the top recruiting class in the country.

Stanley announced his decision to join the Blue Devils with a video on social media Monday. He chose Duke from a list that included Oregon, UCLA and Kansas.

Duke emerged as a possible landing spot for Stanley after he didn't make a decision during the fall's early signing period. UCLA's coaching switch impacted the school's pursuit of Stanley, and he remained uncertain of the Jayhawks and Ducks, according to ESPN.

Duke began communicating with Stanley in February. The Blue Devils hosted him on an official visit earlier this month.

247Sports has Stanley as the No. 29 player in the country. ESPN also ranks him as the 29th-best prospect in this year's recruiting class.

Stanley's commitment likely seals another No. 1 recruiting class for Duke, marking the third consecutive year the Blue Devils could land the top class. The 6-foot-5 guard joins a group that already includes 5-star prospects Vernon Carey Jr., Matthew Hurt, Wendell Moore and Rejean "Boogie" Ellis.

Stanley, who played at Sierra Canyon in Chatsworth, Calif., was a member of Team Why Not on the Nike EYBL circuit last spring and summer. He averaged 15.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.

The Blue Devils are losing their top three scorers from last season in freshmen Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish. The trio declared for the 2019 NBA Draft in recent weeks.