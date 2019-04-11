Duke Blue Devils freshman Cam Reddish to enter 2019 NBA Draft

April 11 (UPI) -- Duke Blue Devils freshman Cam Reddish joined teammate RJ Barrett and declared for the 2019 NBA Draft.

Reddish announced his decision on social media Thursday and thanked fans and members of the coaching staff for his one season at the school.

"This season was epic, and I am so thankful to have had Duke as a part of the foundation that prepared me to play at the next level," Reddish wrote. "Never forget -- I am a Blue Devil for life. Proud to announce that I will be entering the 2019 NBA Draft."

Reddish averaged 13.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 29.7 minutes per game this season. In the NCAA tournament, he averaged 11.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 blocks per game.

Duke reached the Elite Eight before losing to the Michigan State Spartans.

On Wednesday, Barrett became the first Blue Devils star freshman to declare for the upcoming draft. Point guard Tre Jones announced Monday that he would return to the school for his sophomore season. Duke phenom Zion Williamson is the only undecided player, but is expected to enter June's draft.