5-star prospect Matthew Hurt commits to Duke over Kentucky, Kansas

April 19 (UPI) -- The Duke Blue Devils landed a commitment from five-star prospect Matthew Hurt, the school announced Friday.

Hurt, one of the top players in the 2019 recruiting class, played for John Marshall Senior High School in Rochester, Minn. The power forward announced his decision to sign with Duke at the high school's auditorium.

Hurt was also considering the Kentucky Wildcats and Kansas Jayhawks before choosing to play under Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski.

247Sports has Hurt as the No. 8 player in the country. ESPN ranked Hurt as the 10th-best player in this year's recruiting class.

Hurt dominated at the prep level, averaging 33.9 points, 15.0 rebounds and 3.9 blocks per game during his junior season. He was named a McDonald's All-American and scored his 3,000th point during his senior year.

The 6-foot-9, 215-pound forward was also a key member of the U.S. team that won the FIBA Americas U18 Championship in 2018, along with Coby White and Cole Anthony.

Duke freshmen stars Zion Williamson, Cam Reddish and RJ Barrett each recently declared for the 2019 NBA Draft. Blue Devils point guard Tre Jones said he will return for his sophomore season.