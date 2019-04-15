April 15 (UPI) -- New York Red Bulls star Kaku was ejected during a game against Sporting Kansas City after kicking the ball into the crowd and hitting a fan.

The sequence occurred in the 93rd minute of the Red Bulls' 2-2 draw Sunday at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City.

Sporting Kansas City was on the attack before being foiled by the Red Bulls defense. The ball went back in transition, but it was not received by Kaku.

The ball went out of bounds and Kaku raced over and blasted it away from the field and toward the stands. His rip cleared the sideline fence and went into the crowd, where it hit a fan from point-blank range.

Sources told ESPN and the Kansas City Star the fan was left with a bloody face from the hit.

Red Bulls and Sporting Kansas City players had to be separated and Kaku was given a red card. Red Bulls keeper Luis Robles and Sporting KC forward Krisztian Nemeth were both given yellow cards.

Red Bulls players approached the fan after the game. Kaku, who could receive a suspension for his actions, apologized on social media.

"I want to take the time and apologize for my actions during tonight's match," Kaku said. "As a competitor, I was frustrated with myself and took out my frustrations in a way that is not acceptable. I love this game and would never want to disrespect it."

"The New York Red Bulls organization does not condone the type of behavior displayed near the end of Sunday night's match in Kansas City," the Red Bulls said in a statement Monday.

"We hold everyone in our organization to a high standard of conduct. The matter will continue to be discussed internally and we will have no further comment at this time."

Kaku, 24, joined the Red Bulls in 2018. The Argentine goes by the full name Alejandro Sebastián Romero Gamarra and began his senior career in 2013 with Huracan in Argentina.

Sporting KC battles the San Jose Earthquakes Saturday at Avaya Stadium in San Jose, Calif.