Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo nets diving header in Champions League draw

Cristiano Ronaldo now has five goals and two assists in the Champions League after scoring in the first half of Juventus' draw with Ajax in a first-leg quarterfinal matchup Wednesday in Amsterdam. Photo by Robin Van Lonkhuijsen/EPA-EFE

April 11 (UPI) -- Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo made a diving header for his squad's only score in a 1-1 draw with Ajax in the Champions League quarterfinals.

The stunning tally came in the 45th minute, giving Juventus a halftime lead Wednesday at Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Juventus right back Joao Cancelo dribbled the ball above the box at the start of the play. He eyed Ronaldo as the star striker carved through the defense with a rapid run toward the far post.

Cancelo curved in a pass and Ronaldo dove onto the offering, heading the ball past Ajax keeper Andre Onana. Ajax's David Neres scored the equalizer in the first minute of the second half and neither side could find the net for the remainder of the first-leg contest.

"Even tonight he proved to be of another category, not only for the goal, but for his playing time," Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri told Juventus.com.

Juventus has a Serie A game against SPAL Saturday, before returning to the Champions League against Ajax Tuesday in Turin, Italy. The second-leg clash is set for 3 p.m. at Juventus Stadium.