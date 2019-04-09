April 9 (UPI) -- Former Tennessee Volunteers point guard Kellie Harper will be named the head women's basketball coach at her alma mater.

Sources told ESPN and Fox News Knoxville that Harper will be hired to replace Holly Warlick. Tennessee fired Warlick on March 27. Warlick posted a 172-67 record in seven seasons as the Volunteers' coach, following the tenure of legendary coach Pat Summitt.

Harper was known as Kellie Jolly when she helped lead the Lady Vols to national titles in 1996, 1997 and 1998. She is currently the coach at Missouri State. Harper led the Lady Bears to the Sweet 16 this season. She began her coaching career in 2000 as an assistant at Auburn, before joining the staff at Chattanooga. She took the head coaching role at Western Carolina in 2004 before assuming the same role at N.C. State in 2009. N.C. State fired Harper in 2013.

Harper owns a 285-208 record overall as a head coach.

The Lady Vols were 19-13 this season and lost in the first round of the NCAA tournament.