April 9 (UPI) -- Kentucky Wildcats sophomore PJ Washington will enter the 2019 NBA Draft, the forward announced Tuesday on social media.

Washington thanked his teammates, coaches and fans for "helping a kid from Dallas see his dreams come true."

"I want to thank God, Coach [John] Calipari and the staff with challenging me to become the player that I am. They believed in my potential and never accepted anything less than my best," Washington said. "Thank you for helping me grow into a man that's ready for this next step. To my teammates: Wow, we have been through so much. Thank you for putting your trust in me and for inspiring me through every workout, practice and game.

"I'll never forget this group. And to everyone at UK: Thank you for your support and for helping a kid from Dallas see his dreams come true. Go Cats."

I will be entering my name into the 2019 NBA Draft and signing with an agent. Thank you BBN for all your love and support over the past two years. Once a wildcat, Always a wildcat 🉑✍🏽💙 pic.twitter.com/3x6n5RcHqZ — Paul Washington Jr (@PJWashington) April 9, 2019

Washington was Kentucky's leading scorer and rebounder this season. He averaged 15.2 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Wildcats during the regular season.

Washington missed the team's first two NCAA tournament games due to a sprained foot. He returned in a Sweet 16 win over Houston and scored 16 points. He had 28 points and 13 rebounds in the Wildcats' overtime loss against Auburn in the Elite Eight.

ESPN has Washington at No. 15 on its rankings of the top 100 NBA Draft prospects. Sports Illustrated lists him as the 17th-best player in the upcoming draft.