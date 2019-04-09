Virginia Cavaliers guard Kyle Guy (5) had 24 points in the national championship game Monday. The junior guard was named Most Outstanding Player in the NCAA tournament. File Photo by Bryan Woolston/UPI | License Photo

April 9 (UPI) -- The Virginia Cavaliers are favored to repeat as NCAA men's basketball champions in 2020 after defeating Texas Tech for the program's first national championship Monday.

Caesars Palace was the first Las Vegas sportsbook to post odds and had Virginia as the favorites at 5-1 before the Cavaliers' 85-77 overtime win over the Red Raiders. Texas Tech, the national runner-up in the school's first national championship game, was listed at 30-1 odds.

Duke and Kentucky have the second-best odds at Caesars at 8-1, with Gonzaga at 10-1 and Michigan State at 12-1. Louisville and Villanova, the 2018 national champion, are listed at 15-1. Auburn, who reached the Final Four in this year's NCAA tournament, has 20-1 odds.

Eleven teams, including Oregon State, Clemson, Miami and BYU, had odds of 1,000-1.

The Westgate Vegas SuperBook listed Virginia and Kentucky as co-favorites at 7-1, according to ESPN. Westgate opened Duke and Michigan State at 8-1. The Blue Devils, who will return guard Tre Jones after he announced his return to the school Monday, are expected to lose Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish to the 2019 NBA Draft.

Duke opened as the consensus favorite at U.S. sportsbooks to claim the national championship this season. The Blue Devils were the 5-1 favorite at Westgate, but ultimately fell in the Elite Eight against Michigan State.

Next season's national championship game will be played April 6 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.