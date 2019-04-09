Tennessee forward Grant Williams (2) will enter the NBA Draft process but didn't rule out a possible return to the Volunteers. Grant is a two-time SEC Player of the Year. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

April 9 (UPI) -- Tennessee Volunteers junior Grant Williams will enter the NBA Draft process, the forward announced Tuesday during a press conference.

Williams will work out for NBA franchises leading up to the draft and described the process as "testing the waters." The 6-foot-7 forward didn't rule out a possible return to the school.

Williams can go through the NBA Draft process with or without an agent and withdraw his name before May 29 to keep his final year of eligibility at the school. The upcoming draft takes place June 20.

The two-time Southeastern Conference (SEC) Player of the Year became the second Vols player to enter the NBA Draft process early. Junior point guard Jordan Bone announced his decision April 3.

Williams led the conference in scoring with 18.8 points per game this season and had a career-high 7.5 rebounds per contest. He became the first player since Arkansas' Corliss Williamson (1994-95) to win back-to-back SEC Player of the Year honors.

Williams averaged 15.2 points and 6.1 rebounds as a sophomore to win his first player of the year award.

Tennessee had four seniors graduate after the Volunteers' 31-win season, including starters Admiral Schofield and Kyle Alexander. If Bone and Williams remain in the NBA Draft, the team will lose four of five starters from this season.

ESPN has Williams at No. 24 on its rankings of the top 100 NBA Draft prospects. Sports Illustrated lists him as the 46th-best player in the upcoming draft.