UNC women's basketball coach Sylvia Hatchell investigated for alleged racial comments

April 5 (UPI) -- North Carolina Tar Heels head women's basketball coach Sylvia Hatchell is under investigation over allegations that she made racial remarks and pressured players into competing while injured.

Hatchell allegedly forced players to compete with serious injuries and told her players that they would get "hanged from trees with nooses" if their performance didn't improve, according to a Thursday report by the Washington Post. The report cited interviews with seven people with knowledge of the investigation, including six parents of current team members.

North Carolina placed Hatchell and three assistant coaches on paid administrative leave and announced it is reviewing the women's program, saying Monday that the review is "due to issues raised by student-athletes and others."

Hatchell's attorney, Wade Smith, told the Post in a phone interview Thursday that the allegations were incorrect and misconstrued.

"She said, 'They're going to take a rope and string us up, and hang us out to dry,'" Smith said. "There is not a racist bone in her body. ... A very high percentage of the people who have played for her and who love her are African-American women. She is a terrific coach and a truly world-class human being."

Hatchell released a statement Monday and said she will fully cooperate with the review.

"I've had the privilege of coaching more than 200 young women during my 44 years in basketball," Hatchell said. "My goal has always been to help them become the very best people they can be, on the basketball court and in life.

"I love each and every one of the players I've coached and would do anything to encourage and support them. They are like family to me. I love them all."

Hatchell, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2013, is the winningest women's head coach in Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) history. She has a 1,023-405 career record, including a 751-325 mark in 33 years at UNC. She guided the program to a national championship victory in 1994.

North Carolina posted an 18-15 record this season and lost to Cal in the first round of the NCAA tournament. It was the team's first trip to the tourney since 2015.

Hatchell received a contract extension in September 2016 that runs through the conclusion of next season.