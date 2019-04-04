Notre Dame head coach Muffet McGraw signals in a play to players during the NCAA women's Final Four semifinal basketball game against UConn on March 30, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- Four of the best women's basketball teams in the country will square off during the final weekend of the NCAA tournament at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.

No. 1 seed Baylor has lost only one game this season, falling to Stanford on Dec. 15. The Bears enter the Final Four on a 27-game winning streak and have dominated opponents in the tournament. Baylor defeated second-seeded Iowa 85-53 in the Elite Eight.

Second-seeded Oregon edged top-seeded Mississippi State to win the Portland Region. Notre Dame, the defending national champions, cruised to an 84-68 win over No. 2 Stanford to conquer the Chicago Region.

UConn, a traditional favorite to win the national championship, defeated No. 2 Louisville for the Albany Region crown. The Huskies have won six national titles since 2009.

Here is the full Final Four schedule, with game times, matchups and TV channels:

No. 2 Oregon vs. No. 1 Baylor

Regions: Oregon (Portland Region), Baylor (Greensboro Region)

7 p.m. EDT, ESPN2

No. 2 UConn vs. No. 1 Notre Dame

Regions: UConn (Albany Region), Notre Dame (Chicago Region)

9 p.m. EDT, ESPN2

Teams to be determined

6 p.m. EDT, ESPN

Full TV coverage of the Final Four and the national championship game is on ESPN and ESPN2. Viewers can also live-stream all games on Watch ESPN. The complete women's bracket can be found at NCAA.com.