UConn fails to grab No. 1 seed in NCAA tournament for first time since 2006

March 19 (UPI) -- The UConn Huskies landed outside of the top four seeds in the NCAA women's tournament after the bracket was unveiled Monday.

The Huskies (31-2) grabbed a No. 2 seed in the Albany Region, one spot below Louisville (29-3). It marked the first time UConn hadn't secured a No. 1 seed since 2006. The Huskies will play No. 15 seed Towson in the first round.

UConn has reached the Sweet 16 in every season since 1994, including trips to the Final Four in each tournament since 2008. The Huskies won four championships in a row (2013-16), with head coach Geno Auriemma leading the program to 11 national titles since taking over in the 1985-86 season.

Baylor, Mississippi State and Notre Dame joined Louisville as the tournament's No. 1 seeds. UConn's only losses this season came on the road to Baylor and Louisville.

Baylor (31-3), winners of 23 consecutive games, are in the Greensboro Region and play No. 16 Abilene Christian. Notre Dame (30-3) headlines the Chicago Region, which also has No. 2 seed Stanford (28-4). The Irish play No. 16 Bethune-Cookman in the opening round.

Mississippi State (30-2) is in the Portland Region opposite No. 2 Oregon (29-4). Mississippi State has been the national runner-up the last two years. The Bulldogs take on Southern University in the first round.

In the Albany Region, Maryland earned a No. 3 seed. The region also includes No. 11 seed Tennessee. The Volunteers kept its streak of reaching every NCAA women's tournament since the event started in 1982.

South Carolina earned a No. 4 seed and NC State grabbed a No. 3 seed in the Greensboro Region. Iowa is the No. 2 seed in the same region.

The first round of the NCAA women's tournament begins Friday.

