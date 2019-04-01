Oregon guard Sabrina Lonescu dominating the women's NCAA tournament

April 1 (UPI) -- Oregon guard Sabrina Ionescu is still the talk of the women's NCAA basketball tournament, leading the Ducks to their first ever Final Four.

Ionescu, who was named a first team All-American Monday, led the way for the Ducks with 31 points in their win over Mississippi State Sunday. She hit a late three pointer for the clincher against Bulldogs with 1:12 left, putting the Ducks lead back to six points.

"At that moment in time, I didn't want it to go to overtime," Ionescu said.

"I didn't want to give them any more opportunities to score. I was also pretty tired. Let me hit this and walk off to the Final Four."

In the win over the Bulldogs, she also grabbed seven rebounds and eight assists, falling just short of what would have been her 19th career triple-double. This year, she led the Ducks with averages of 19.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game during the regular season.

Projected to be the first pick in the upcoming WNBA Draft, Ionescu set the NCAA Division I record for career triple-doubles in 2017 and continues to be the biggest force in the tournament. Her dagger against the Bulldogs was clutch performance, but she didn't think much of it when she took the shot.

"That was going in regardless," she said after the win. "No other way to say it."

"Obviously she's a heck of a player," Mississippi State coach Vic Schaefer said.

"I thought she made some really tough shots at the end of the shot clock. That's what great players do."

Ionescu and the Ducks advance to the Final Four in Tampa, Florida, where they will face the winner of Monday's game between Baylor and Iowa.