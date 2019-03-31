Elite Eight: Michigan State upsets Duke, Zion Williamson for spot in Final Four

Michigan State head basketball coach Tom Izzo and the Spartans advanced to the program's 10th appearance in the Final Four on Sunday. MSU plays Texas Tech in the next round. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

March 31 (UPI) -- The second-seeded Michigan State Spartans upset Zion Williamson and the No. 1 seed Duke Blue Devils 68-67 in the Elite Eight on Sunday at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Kenny Goins' 3-pointer with 34.3 seconds left propelled the Spartans to the Final Four for the first time since 2015. It's the eighth time Michigan State has reached the Final Four under head coach Tom Izzo.

Michigan State star point guard Cassius Winston played a major part in the Spartans' upset win, posting a double-double with 20 points and 10 assists. Big man Xavier Tillman, who had the task of guarding Williamson for portions of the game, had 19 points and nine rebounds in 29 minutes.

Following Goins' 3-point shot, Duke forward RJ Barrett had a chance to tie the game with two free throws with 5.2 seconds left. Barrett missed the first attempt and made the second, but Duke couldn't keep the game going as Winston evaded multiple Duke defenders and dribbled out the clock.

Williamson had a game-high 24 points and 14 rebounds. Barrett tallied 21 points, six rebounds and six assists. Javin DeLaurier had a double-double with 10 points (5-of-5 shooting) and 11 boards.

Cam Reddish, who missed Duke's Sweet 16 game Friday against Virginia Tech due to a knee injury, didn't start for the Blue Devils but entered the game early in the first half off the bench. He had eight points on 2-of-8 shooting and brought down four rebounds.

Michigan State, making its 10th Final Four appearance, challenges third-seeded Texas Tech in Minneapolis. The Red Raiders beat top-seeded Gonzaga to win the West Region and secure a spot in the Final Four. It's their first trip in program history.