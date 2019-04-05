Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Bennett celebrates after cutting down the net after the regional final of the 2019 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball tournament played against the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday at the KFC Yum Center in Louisville, Kentucky. Photo by Bryan Woolston/UPI | License Photo

April 5 (UPI) -- With the Elite Eight completed, the NCAA tournament shifts to Minneapolis for the Final Four.

Tony Bennett and his Virginia squad are the only No. 1 seed remaining in the tournament. Two teams, No. 5 Auburn and third-seeded Texas Tech, are making first trips to the Final Four.

No. 2 seed Michigan State, which upset Zion Williamson and top-seeded Duke in the East Region final, reached its eighth Final Four under head coach Tom Izzo.

The full Final Four schedule, along with game times, matchups and TV channels, is below.

Full TV coverage of the Final Four moves to CBS Sports. Viewers can also watch the tournament through the March Madness Live site or the March Madness Live app.