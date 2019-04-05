March Madness: Final Four point spreads, title game betting odds

Virginia is the highest remaining seed in the 2019 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament. The No. 1 Cavaliers face No. 5 Auburn in the Final Four at 6:09 p.m. Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Photo by Bryan Woolston/UPI | License Photo

April 5 (UPI) -- Brackets are busted, but the 2019 NCAA men's basketball tournament has three games remaining. Here are the best bets to advance and potential title favorites.

The Final Four tips off with No. 1 Virginia battling No. 5 Auburn at 6:09 p.m. Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. No. 2 Michigan State and No. 3 Texas Tech battle after the final horn of the first game in Minneapolis.

The national championship is set for Monday at U.S Bank Stadium.

Texas Tech would be a 1.5 point favorite over Auburn if both of those teams advanced to the championship. Virginia would be a 3.5 point favorite over Texas Tech in the title game. Michigan State would be a four point favorite over Auburn in the championship. Virginia would be a one point favorite over Michigan State should the top remaining seeds advance to Monday's final.

The total has gone over in seven of Virginia's last nine games. The total has gone under in five of Michigan State's last six contests. Texas Tech is 13-1 straight-up and 11-3 against the spread in its last 14 games.