March 25 (UPI) -- Georgia Tech defensive tackle Brandon Adams has died at 21 years old.

The school announced Adams' passing Sunday. The senior defender died Saturday. No cause of death details have been released.

He was a business administration major and spent the summer of 2018 as an inter for the Georgia Tech Research Institute.

"All of us here at Georgia Tech send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Brandon Adams," Georgia Tech president G. P. 'Bud' Peterson said in a news release. "We ask that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers."

Adams is survived by mother Lisa Greer, stepfather Reginald Woods and sister Rian. The 6-foot-2, 325-pound defensive lineman had 41 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles in 33 games for the Yellow Jackets from 2016 through 2018. Adams picked up 24 tackles, five tackles for a loss and two forced fumbles in 13 games during his 2018 campaign.

"On behalf of the entire Georgia Tech athletics family, I offer my deepest condolences to Brandon's family and friends, including his past and present coaches, and his brothers in the Georgia Tech football family," Georgia Tech director of athletics Todd Stansbury said.

"As we mourn the loss of such an incredible young life, we are also here to support Brandon's family and friends, his past and present coaches and his brothers within the Georgia Tech football family in any way that we can. Please join us in keeping Brandon and everyone who loved him in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."

The senior was set to participate in spring practice Tuesday.