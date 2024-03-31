Advertisement
Science News
March 31, 2024 / 9:52 AM

SpaceX launches 23 satellites, completing 260th reflight of an orbital class rocket

By Adam Schrader
For the second launch from the Space Coast this evening, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches 23 Starlink satellites on mission 6-45 from Launch Complex 40 at 9:30 PM from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida on Saturday March 30, 2024. .Photo by Joe Marino/UPI
1 of 2 | For the second launch from the Space Coast this evening, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches 23 Starlink satellites on mission 6-45 from Launch Complex 40 at 9:30 PM from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida on Saturday March 30, 2024. .Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

March 31 (UPI) -- Elon Musk's SpaceX launched 23 satellites into low-Earth orbit on Saturday, completing the company's 260th re-flight of an orbital class rocket seven years after first achieving the act.

This means the company has successfully launched and landed a first-stage booster of a rocket like its Falcon 9 at least 260 times. The first stage of a rocket is the largest and most expensive part of it, and SpaceX has designed its Falcon 9 rocket's first stage to perform controlled descents back to landing pads or drone ships to be reused -- significantly reducing the cost of launching payloads into space.

Advertisement

"The design intent is that the rocket can be re-flown with zero hardware changes," Musk said in 2017, referring to the Falcon 9 first stage. The Falcon 9 rocket first launched in June 2010. "In other words, the only thing that changes is, you reload propellant."

At the time, Musk said a single Falcon 9 rocket could be reflown at least 100 times, adding: "Actually, really, we could make 1,000, but it probably isn't quite there. I'm being careful." The most number of times a single first-stage booster has flown stands at 16 times.

Advertisement

Still, the feat was celebrated by SpaceX fans, who joked that the rocket "seems safer than a Boeing."

That launch came just three hours after SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying a Eutelsat 36D geostationary telecommunications satellite, which will provide TV broadcasting and government services to customers in Africa, Europe and parts of Asia.

About three minutes into launch, Falcon 9 separated from the payload and touched down aboard the droneship Just Read the Instructions in the Atlantic Ocean at 6:01 p.m., marking the 259th reflight of a Falcon 9 rocket.

Read More

Latest Headlines

SpaceX sends Eutelsat telecom satellite into orbit
Science News // 14 hours ago
SpaceX sends Eutelsat telecom satellite into orbit
March 30 (UPI) -- SpaceX on Saturday launched a Falcon9 rocket supporting the Eutelstat 36D mission from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
In Florida Keys, researchers investigate fish 'spinning and whirling' before dying
Science News // 1 day ago
In Florida Keys, researchers investigate fish 'spinning and whirling' before dying
March 29 (UPI) -- Scientists in the Florida Keys are scrambling to find out the cause of dozens of fish species spinning in the water and dying.
National Weather Service launches new online flood prediction tool
Science News // 2 days ago
National Weather Service launches new online flood prediction tool
March 28 (UPI) -- The National Weather Service introduced a new online tool Thursday that will allow weather experts to predict weather flooding up to 10 delays in advance.
ULA delays launch of last Delta IV Heavy rocket carrying classified payload
Science News // 2 days ago
ULA delays launch of last Delta IV Heavy rocket carrying classified payload
March 28 (UPI) -- United Launch Alliance has delayed the last launch of a Delta IV Heavy rocket booster to Friday.
JAXA SLIM moon lander survives second lunar night
Science News // 2 days ago
JAXA SLIM moon lander survives second lunar night
March 28 (UPI) -- Japan space officials said on Thursday its Smart Lander for Investigating Moon spacecraft has survived a second lunar night and has received photos from it.
5,000 comets now identified, thanks to European Space Agency's SOHO spacecraft
Science News // 3 days ago
5,000 comets now identified, thanks to European Space Agency's SOHO spacecraft
March 27 (UPI) -- A citizen scientist in the Czech Republic on Monday ID'd a new comet while examining an image captured by the exploratory SOHO spacecraft, which raises to 5,000 the number of comets it has helped discover, NASA said.
Warmer autumns may put honey bees in peril
Science News // 4 days ago
Warmer autumns may put honey bees in peril
Honey bees fly to flowers whenever the weather is right, and warmer autumns and winters are putting these crop pollinators at risk, researchers warn.
SpaceX sends 23 more Starlink satellites into orbit in Falcon 9 launch from Florida
Science News // 5 days ago
SpaceX sends 23 more Starlink satellites into orbit in Falcon 9 launch from Florida
March 25 (UPI) -- SpaceX on Monday successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying a batch of 23 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
3 astronauts aboard Russia's Soyuz MS-25 spacecraft arrive at space station
Science News // 5 days ago
3 astronauts aboard Russia's Soyuz MS-25 spacecraft arrive at space station
March 25 (UPI) -- Three space travelers on board Russia's Soyuz MS-25 made it safely to the International Space Station nearly 250 miles above earth after a nearly two-day orbital journey.
Brain scans reveal dogs know which words stand for certain objects
Science News // 6 days ago
Brain scans reveal dogs know which words stand for certain objects
It's well-known that dogs can learn words for spoken commands like "sit," "stand" and "heel." But a new study has found they also can tell their "ball-ball" from their "dolly," "teddy," "chewy" or "squeaky squeak."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

In Florida Keys, researchers investigate fish 'spinning and whirling' before dying
In Florida Keys, researchers investigate fish 'spinning and whirling' before dying
JAXA SLIM moon lander survives second lunar night
JAXA SLIM moon lander survives second lunar night
SpaceX sends Eutelsat telecom satellite into orbit
SpaceX sends Eutelsat telecom satellite into orbit
5,000 comets now identified, thanks to European Space Agency's SOHO spacecraft
5,000 comets now identified, thanks to European Space Agency's SOHO spacecraft
Brain scans reveal dogs know which words stand for certain objects
Brain scans reveal dogs know which words stand for certain objects
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement