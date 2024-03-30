Advertisement
Science News
March 30, 2024 / 6:58 PM

SpaceX sends Eutelsat telecom satellite into orbit

By Ehren Wynder

March 30 (UPI) -- SpaceX on Saturday launched a Falcon9 rocket supporting the Eutelstat 36D mission from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The rocket took off at 5:52 p.m. EST, right at the open of a two-hour time window SpaceX had previously given for launch.

Advertisement

The payload is a Eutelsat 36D geostationary telecommunications satellite, which is designed to provide TV broadcasting and government services to customers in Africa, Europe and parts of Asia.

About three minutes into launch, Falcon 9 separated from the payload and touched down aboard the droneship Just Read the Instructions in the Atlantic Ocean at 6:01 p.m.

The second stage burner separated from the payload at 6:26 p.m.

This was the Falcon 9's 12th launch. SpaceX has said reuse of the first stage rocket is important to help lower the cost of space travel.

The first stage booster previously launched six Starlink satellite missions.

Read More

Latest Headlines

In Florida Keys, researchers investigate fish 'spinning and whirling' before dying
Science News // 1 day ago
In Florida Keys, researchers investigate fish 'spinning and whirling' before dying
March 29 (UPI) -- Scientists in the Florida Keys are scrambling to find out the cause of dozens of fish species spinning in the water and dying.
National Weather Service launches new online flood prediction tool
Science News // 2 days ago
National Weather Service launches new online flood prediction tool
March 28 (UPI) -- The National Weather Service introduced a new online tool Thursday that will allow weather experts to predict weather flooding up to 10 delays in advance.
ULA delays launch of last Delta IV Heavy rocket carrying classified payload
Science News // 2 days ago
ULA delays launch of last Delta IV Heavy rocket carrying classified payload
March 28 (UPI) -- United Launch Alliance has delayed the last launch of a Delta IV Heavy rocket booster to Friday.
JAXA SLIM moon lander survives second lunar night
Science News // 2 days ago
JAXA SLIM moon lander survives second lunar night
March 28 (UPI) -- Japan space officials said on Thursday its Smart Lander for Investigating Moon spacecraft has survived a second lunar night and has received photos from it.
5,000 comets now identified, thanks to European Space Agency's SOHO spacecraft
Science News // 3 days ago
5,000 comets now identified, thanks to European Space Agency's SOHO spacecraft
March 27 (UPI) -- A citizen scientist in the Czech Republic on Monday ID'd a new comet while examining an image captured by the exploratory SOHO spacecraft, which raises to 5,000 the number of comets it has helped discover, NASA said.
Warmer autumns may put honey bees in peril
Science News // 4 days ago
Warmer autumns may put honey bees in peril
Honey bees fly to flowers whenever the weather is right, and warmer autumns and winters are putting these crop pollinators at risk, researchers warn.
SpaceX sends 23 more Starlink satellites into orbit in Falcon 9 launch from Florida
Science News // 4 days ago
SpaceX sends 23 more Starlink satellites into orbit in Falcon 9 launch from Florida
March 25 (UPI) -- SpaceX on Monday successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying a batch of 23 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
3 astronauts aboard Russia's Soyuz MS-25 spacecraft arrive at space station
Science News // 5 days ago
3 astronauts aboard Russia's Soyuz MS-25 spacecraft arrive at space station
March 25 (UPI) -- Three space travelers on board Russia's Soyuz MS-25 made it safely to the International Space Station nearly 250 miles above earth after a nearly two-day orbital journey.
Brain scans reveal dogs know which words stand for certain objects
Science News // 5 days ago
Brain scans reveal dogs know which words stand for certain objects
It's well-known that dogs can learn words for spoken commands like "sit," "stand" and "heel." But a new study has found they also can tell their "ball-ball" from their "dolly," "teddy," "chewy" or "squeaky squeak."
Soyuz MS-25 flight to Space Station launches successfully after Thursday's scrub
Science News // 1 week ago
Soyuz MS-25 flight to Space Station launches successfully after Thursday's scrub
March 23 (UPI) -- A Soyuz MS-25 spacecraft headed to the International Space Station successfully launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Saturday and has entered near-Earth orbit, officials said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

In Florida Keys, researchers investigate fish 'spinning and whirling' before dying
In Florida Keys, researchers investigate fish 'spinning and whirling' before dying
JAXA SLIM moon lander survives second lunar night
JAXA SLIM moon lander survives second lunar night
5,000 comets now identified, thanks to European Space Agency's SOHO spacecraft
5,000 comets now identified, thanks to European Space Agency's SOHO spacecraft
National Weather Service launches new online flood prediction tool
National Weather Service launches new online flood prediction tool
Brain scans reveal dogs know which words stand for certain objects
Brain scans reveal dogs know which words stand for certain objects
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement