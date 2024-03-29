Trending
March 29, 2024 / 12:08 PM

SpaceX to launch 22 satellites Friday night after delay

By Doug Cunningham
SpaceX Friday planned to launch 22 Starlink satellites no later than 10:30 p.m. from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California after a launch was scrubbed Thursday. Pictured is a Falcon 9 rocket launching from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center, Florida March 3. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI
SpaceX Friday planned to launch 22 Starlink satellites no later than 10:30 p.m. from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California after a launch was scrubbed Thursday. Pictured is a Falcon 9 rocket launching from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center, Florida March 3. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI

March 29 (UPI) -- The SpaceX delay in launching 22 Starlink satellites has pushed the launch back to no sooner than 10:30 p.m. Friday from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

The Falcon 9 rocket carrying those satellites in Starlink's 7-18 mission had been scheduled to lift off Thursday but was canceled before trying to fuel the rocket.

No reason was publicly given for the scrubbed launch.

If it goes off as planned Friday night it will this Falcon 9 booster's 15th launch, according to SpaceX. It would be the 30th Falcon 9 launch so far in 2024.

Friday's launch plan calls for the rocket booster to land on SpaceX droneship "Of Course I Still Love You" in the Pacific Ocean a little over eight minutes from launch.

There are 5,680 Starlink satellites in orbit, according to astronomer Jonathan McDowell.

A live webcast of the launch starts about five minutes prior to liftoff.

Greg Lopez picked by Colorado Republicans to fill seat vacated by Ken Buck
IDF: Senior Hamas leader killed in Gaza hospital
8-year-old lone survivor among 45 dead in South Africa bus crash
Maundy Thursday service hears recording of King Charles, Camilla distributes 'Maundy Money'
Authorities charge suspect in Illinois rampage that killed 4, injured 5
