SpaceX to launch 21 new Starlink satellites

April 19 (UPI) -- SpaceX plans to launch 21 second-generation Starlink satellites into orbit Wednesday morning. The company is aiming for an 8:50 a.m. EDT launch from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida as it continues to populate low-Earth orbit with the Internet-enabling devices. Advertisement

The batch of second-generation satellites are being deployed after some of the first-generation Starlink satellites deorbited sooner than originally planned by SpaceX. The improved satellites will eventually make up the bulk of the Starlink fleet around Earth at an altitude of 332 miles.

SpaceX had originally planned to send a batch of full-sized v2 satellites into space on its Starship rocket, the company's largest yet, but the rocket is still in its testing stages, with its latest trial flight postponed on Monday after a pressurization issue.

Wednesday's launch will instead use a reusable Falcon 9 rocket to carry smaller "mini v2" satellites, which still feature a majority of the improvements over the previous v1.5 satellites.

SpaceX already has more than 4,000 Starlink satellites orbiting the Earth but has plans to greatly increase that total. The space company has the approval to put as many as 12,000 more Starlink craft into orbit.

The Starlink satellites were created to deliver broadband Internet service to remote or underserved locations around the world. Some scientists, though, have complained that so many satellites could prevent other science space observations.

SpaceX has been launching the Starlink satellites at a rapid pace. On March 24, it put 56 satellites into space. The company has also built an impressive winning streak in its landing of the first stage.

The first stage on Wednesday is expected to land on the "Shortfall of Gravitas" drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean approximately eight minutes after the launch.

Additional launch windows are also available at 9:47 a.m., 10:31 a.m., and 11:28 a.m. if needed, along more backup opportunities on Thursday.

SpaceX currently plans to attempt another launch of the Starship spacecraft and the Super Heavy booster from Texas on Thursday morning.