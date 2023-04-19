Trending
Advertisement
Science News
April 19, 2023 / 7:22 AM

SpaceX to launch 21 new Starlink satellites

By Clyde Hughes
A vapor trail forms as SpaceX launches 53 Starlink Satellites from the Kennedy Space Center, Florida on July 24, 2022. SpaceX plans to put 21 more satellites into space on Wednesday. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI
A vapor trail forms as SpaceX launches 53 Starlink Satellites from the Kennedy Space Center, Florida on July 24, 2022. SpaceX plans to put 21 more satellites into space on Wednesday. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

April 19 (UPI) -- SpaceX plans to launch 21 second-generation Starlink satellites into orbit Wednesday morning.

The company is aiming for an 8:50 a.m. EDT launch from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida as it continues to populate low-Earth orbit with the Internet-enabling devices.

Advertisement

The batch of second-generation satellites are being deployed after some of the first-generation Starlink satellites deorbited sooner than originally planned by SpaceX. The improved satellites will eventually make up the bulk of the Starlink fleet around Earth at an altitude of 332 miles.

SpaceX had originally planned to send a batch of full-sized v2 satellites into space on its Starship rocket, the company's largest yet, but the rocket is still in its testing stages, with its latest trial flight postponed on Monday after a pressurization issue.

RELATED SpaceX Cargo Dragon undocks from ISS, heads back to Earth

Wednesday's launch will instead use a reusable Falcon 9 rocket to carry smaller "mini v2" satellites, which still feature a majority of the improvements over the previous v1.5 satellites.

SpaceX already has more than 4,000 Starlink satellites orbiting the Earth but has plans to greatly increase that total. The space company has the approval to put as many as 12,000 more Starlink craft into orbit.

Advertisement

The Starlink satellites were created to deliver broadband Internet service to remote or underserved locations around the world. Some scientists, though, have complained that so many satellites could prevent other science space observations.

RELATED NASA science experiments to return to Earth soon and public can watch

SpaceX has been launching the Starlink satellites at a rapid pace. On March 24, it put 56 satellites into space. The company has also built an impressive winning streak in its landing of the first stage.

The first stage on Wednesday is expected to land on the "Shortfall of Gravitas" drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean approximately eight minutes after the launch.

Additional launch windows are also available at 9:47 a.m., 10:31 a.m., and 11:28 a.m. if needed, along more backup opportunities on Thursday.

RELATED Twitter changes NPR label for third time in recent days

SpaceX currently plans to attempt another launch of the Starship spacecraft and the Super Heavy booster from Texas on Thursday morning.

Latest Headlines

Russian cosmonauts take spacewalk outside of International Space Station
Science News // 19 hours ago
Russian cosmonauts take spacewalk outside of International Space Station
April 18 (UPI) -- Two Russian cosmonauts are taking a spacewalk Tuesday night to move a radiator and an experiment module during a six-hour and 40-minute excursion outside of the International Space Station.
World's largest box of chocolates assembled in Missouri
Science News // 15 hours ago
World's largest box of chocolates assembled in Missouri
April 18 (UPI) -- Chocolate company Russell Stover celebrated its 100th anniversary by assembling the world's largest box of chocolates in Missouri.
Lyrid meteor shower to peak on Earth Day weekend
Science News // 20 hours ago
Lyrid meteor shower to peak on Earth Day weekend
The first meteor shower in over three months is about to grace the night sky, and it could be the best display of shooting stars until the dog days of summer are over.
U.S. Navy pilot to become first person of color to go to the moon
Science News // 2 weeks ago
U.S. Navy pilot to become first person of color to go to the moon
April 3 (UPI) -- NASA astronaut Victor Glover will become the first person of color to orbit the moon, when the space agency's Artemis II mission launches as early as next year.
SpaceX scrubs Starship launch attempt over pressurization issue
Science News // 1 day ago
SpaceX scrubs Starship launch attempt over pressurization issue
April 17 (UPI) -- SpaceX scrubbed its critical test flight of the hulking Super Heavy and Starship from Texas because of a pressurization issue in the first stage of the rocket that cropped up in the final minutes before launch.
SpaceX Cargo Dragon undocks from ISS, heads back to Earth
Science News // 3 days ago
SpaceX Cargo Dragon undocks from ISS, heads back to Earth
April 15 (UPI) -- The cargo-carrying SpaceX Dragon spacecraft successfully undocked from the International Space Station Saturday morning and is now traveling back to Earth.
NASA updates Mars Curiosity rover's software
Science News // 4 days ago
NASA updates Mars Curiosity rover's software
April 14 (UPI) -- NASA has upgraded the software package on the Mars Curiosity Rover to reduce wear on the wheels and to improve the efficiency of power consumption.
ESA's 'Jupiter Icy Moons' probe embarks on 8-year voyage
Science News // 4 days ago
ESA's 'Jupiter Icy Moons' probe embarks on 8-year voyage
April 14 (UPI) -- The European Space Agency's Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer successfully blasted off from French Guiana on Friday, 24 hours after its planned launch was aborted at the last minute due to the risk of lightning.
Weather scientists say conditions 'favorable' for return of El Niño
Science News // 5 days ago
Weather scientists say conditions 'favorable' for return of El Niño
April 13 (UPI) -- Scientists now expect the El Niño weather phenomenon to affect climate conditions and temperatures over the next six months, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Thursday.
Researchers use AI to sharpen first image ever taken of black hole
Science News // 5 days ago
Researchers use AI to sharpen first image ever taken of black hole
April 13 (UPI) -- Researchers at the National Science Foundation's NOIRLab have applied AI technology to the first image ever captured of a black hole to present a more clear image of how gas spirals into supermassive black holes.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russian cosmonauts take spacewalk outside of International Space Station
Russian cosmonauts take spacewalk outside of International Space Station
World's largest box of chocolates assembled in Missouri
World's largest box of chocolates assembled in Missouri
Lyrid meteor shower to peak on Earth Day weekend
Lyrid meteor shower to peak on Earth Day weekend
SpaceX scrubs Starship launch attempt over pressurization issue
SpaceX scrubs Starship launch attempt over pressurization issue
Image from NASA's James Webb Telescope shows supernova in greater detail
Image from NASA's James Webb Telescope shows supernova in greater detail
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement