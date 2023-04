Cosmonaut Pyotr Dubrov is pictured during a spacewalk on September 3, 2021. International Space Station Expedition 69 cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin will make their third attempt at a spacewalk Tuesday night. File Photo courtesy of NASA

April 18 (UPI) -- Two Russian astronauts will make their third attempt at a spacewalk Tuesday night, where they will move a radiator and an experiment module. The six-hour and 40-minute excursion by International Space Station Expedition 69 cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin will begin at 9:30 p.m. EDT.

The pair will be moving a radiator from the Rassvet module to the Nauka science module.

Cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev will assist with robotic activities from inside the ISS using the European Space Agency's robotic arm, NASA said in a blog post.

Prokopyev and Petelin have already made two attempts at a spacewalk. However, an attempt in November had to be aborted because of a failed spacesuit pump. Then in December, a Russian Soyuz spacecraft suffered a coolant leak, forcing the attempt to be called off again.

NASA said Tuesday that the pair was getting a good night's sleep while the rest of the ISS crew "continued cleaning biology research hardware, conducted an eye and brain study, and serviced a pair of spacesuits."

"NASA Flight Engineers Frank Rubio and Stephen Bowen worked together Tuesday cleaning up the Cell Biology Experiment Facility (CBEF) located in the Kibo laboratory module," the agency said.

After Tuesday's walk, the pair are scheduled for two more excursions on April 25 and May 4.