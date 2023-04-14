Trending
Science News
April 14, 2023

ESA's 'Jupiter Icy Moons' probe embarks on 8-year voyage

By Paul Godfrey
The European Space Agency's Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer, known as JUICE, lifted off from France on Friday, embarking on a eight-year journey to Jupiter to discover if three of the giant gas planet's moons have the right conditions for life. Photo courtesy of European Space Agency
April 14 (UPI) -- The European Space Agency's Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer successfully blasted off atop an Ariane 5 rocket from French Guiana on Friday, 24 hours after its planned launch was aborted at the last minute due to the risk of lightning strikes.

JUICE's eight-year journey to discover if three of the giant gas planet's moons have the right conditions for life lifted off from ESA's Centre Spatial Guyanais launch complex at 08:15 a.m. EDT.

"Ariane 5 has left the pad for ESA's JUICE mission, starting an eight-year journey to Jupiter and its moons!" the agency announced in a Twitter post.

Stage separation and upper engine ignition were also successful and the explorer is headed into orbit, ESA said.

RELATED NASA science experiments to return to Earth soon and public can watch

The space agency confirmed it received a signal from JUICE shortly after 9 a.m. EDT

"The spacecraft has said its first words from its new home in space, captured by your New Norcia ground station in Western Australia," ESA operations said in a tweet.

The next step in the mission was the Solar Array Deployment, expected later Friday morning.

"ESA with its international partners is on its way to Jupiter," ESA Director-General Josef Aschabacher said in a statement. "Juice's spectacular launch carries with it the vision and ambition of those who conceived the mission decades ago, the skill and passion of everyone who has built this incredible machine, the drive of our flight operations team and the curiosity of the global science community."

The mission will make several flybys of Earth and Venus before 2029 to benefit from the slingshot effect of passing around large planets before the 6-ton explorer finally leaves the vicinity to embark on its 366 million-mile journey.

JUICE will perform a total of 35 flybys of Jupiter's Ganymede, Callisto and Europa moons, which previous missions have found to have liquid water oceans beneath their frozen surfaces.

RELATED Rocket Lab moves CubeSat from Virginia to New Zealand

The mission hopes to establish whether any of the moons possess the other three prerequisites for life -- some type of nutrients, a source of energy and stability over a period long enough for life to develop.

The mission will end in 2035 when the explorer will be crashed into the surface of Ganymede.

A complimentary NASA mission next year -- which will actually arrive in the Jovian system in 2030 before JUICE does -- will focus on Europa with the two spacecraft working within touching distance of each other.

Latest Headlines

Weather scientists say conditions 'favorable' for return of El Niño
Science News // 15 hours ago
Weather scientists say conditions 'favorable' for return of El Niño
April 13 (UPI) -- Scientists now expect the El Niño weather phenomenon to affect climate conditions and temperatures over the next six months, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Thursday.
Researchers use AI to sharpen first image ever taken of black hole
Science News // 21 hours ago
Researchers use AI to sharpen first image ever taken of black hole
April 13 (UPI) -- Researchers at the National Science Foundation's NOIRLab have applied AI technology to the first image ever captured of a black hole to present a more clear image of how gas spirals into supermassive black holes.
Weather forces European Space Agency to delay launch of Jupiter Icy Moons mission
Science News // 1 day ago
Weather forces European Space Agency to delay launch of Jupiter Icy Moons mission
April 13 (UPI) -- The launch of the European Space Agency's Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer from French Guiana was aborted Thursday minutes before liftoff due to the risk of lightning strikes.
NASA science experiments to return to Earth soon and public can watch
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA science experiments to return to Earth soon and public can watch
April 12 (UPI) -- NASA is preparing for a Cargo Dragon spacecraft currently docked at the International Space Station to return to Earth with a number of scientific experiments. NASA says they will broadcast the separation.
Shutting down nuclear plants could increase air pollution, cost lives
Science News // 2 days ago
Shutting down nuclear plants could increase air pollution, cost lives
New research claims that shutting down nuclear plants could increase air pollution and cause more deaths because many potential replacement sources for power aren't clean.
Rocket Lab moves CubeSat from Virginia to New Zealand
Science News // 3 days ago
Rocket Lab moves CubeSat from Virginia to New Zealand
April 11 (UPI) -- Aerospace manufacturer Rocket Lab announced that it is moving its planned launch of NASA storm-monitoring CubeSats from Virginia to New Zealand.
U.S. Southeast, Gulf coasts experiencing record sea-level rise
Science News // 4 days ago
U.S. Southeast, Gulf coasts experiencing record sea-level rise
April 10 (UPI) -- The coasts of the southeastern United States and the Gulf of Mexico are seeing record sea-level rise caused by man-made climate change and a peak in natural weather variability, according to a new study out Monday.
Image from NASA's James Webb Telescope shows supernova in greater detail
Science News // 6 days ago
Image from NASA's James Webb Telescope shows supernova in greater detail
April 7 (UPI) -- NASA's powerful James Webb Telescope has returned a new image of an exploding supernova star, giving scientists never-before-seen details, the space agency confirmed Friday.
NASA, SpaceX successfully launch air quality sensor over North America
Science News // 1 week ago
NASA, SpaceX successfully launch air quality sensor over North America
April 6 (UPI) -- SpaceX is scheduled to launch NASA's air pollution monitoring instrument TEMPO into orbit from Cape Canaveral in Florida on Friday.
Makenzie Lystrup named first female director of Goddard Space Flight Center
Science News // 1 week ago
Makenzie Lystrup named first female director of Goddard Space Flight Center
April 6 (UPI) -- Makenzie Lystrup has been named the first female director of the Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland, NASA announced Thursday.
